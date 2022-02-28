BJP men scuffle with cops, Arjun Singh slaps TMC worker; MP's kin detained

Kolkata: BJP MP, Arjun Singh slapped a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker after he faced an agitation on Friday in Bhatpara.



According to sources, since Sunday morning, Arjun was alleging that the ruling party is using force and threatening voters. Arjun claimed that he had received information that Trinamool Congress workers were casting false votes in ward 18 of Bhatpara Municipality.

When the BJP MP reached the ward 18 police asked him to leave the place suspecting possible deterioration of law and order. While Arjun got involved with the cops, a group of BJP workers started pushing the police personnel. Meanwhile, a group of Trinamool Congress workers started shouting against the

BJP MP. BJP workers allegedly started pelting stones at the cops and Trinamool Congress workers. Amid the chaos, Arjun suddenly slapped a Trinamool Congress worker. After the incident Arjun's security personnel arranged a safe passage for the MP.

To control the situation cops resorted to lathi charge. To maintain the law and

order Rapid Action Force

(RAF) was deployed. Police had detained a few BJP workers including a relative of

Arjun in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a car with a police sticker pasted on its windscreen was vandalized in Kamarhati on Friday. Local people alleged that outsiders were brought using a said car and a few motorcycles. However, a large contingent of police force brought the situation under control.