BJP men litter playground, TMC leader launches cleanliness drive

BALURGHAT: Even as BJP often boasts of Narendra Modi's flagship campaign of 'Swachch Bharat', a playground here where Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh had held a rally around a month back, was left littered. Sources said the rally organisers had assured of cleaning the ground after the event while seeking permission for the rally from local administration. But, the organisers didn't keep their words, sources alleged.



Coming to the rescue of local youngsters who play cricket on the ground, Trinamool Congress candidate for Balurghat Assembly constituency Sekhar Das Gupta initiated measures to launch a cleanliness drive at the field.

Das Gupta on Wednesday afternoon during his poll campaign found that the field was lying in a deplorable state with holes dug up and garbage dumped.

Without wasting any time, Das Gupta along with the attending TMC party workers took an initiative to clean the field with brooms. They used spades to fill up the holes with soil, dust and sand.

Singh took part in a party convention on February 26 at Dishari field. "The field is being used by the local boys to play football and cricket. They were facing problems in using the field," the TMC leader said. According to him, it was an instance of BJP's irresponsibility.

"I saw the pathetic condition of the field and took an initiative to clean the area. I was accompanied by our party workers in the drive," he added.Local sportsmen have welcomed the initiative.

"The initiative is outstanding. Sekhar Das Gupta was a former cricketer of the district," said a former cricketer Debasis Sen.