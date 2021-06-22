BJP men file no-trust motion against party's own Panchayat Pradhan

BALURGHAT: Elected BJP members of a Gram Panchayat (GP) have brought no-confidence against the Panchayat Pradhan and Upa-Pradhan of their own party following factionalism. The incident took place in Mohona GP under Kumarganj block. The rebel BJP members have submitted a no-confidence letter to the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kumarganj block Chhewang Tamang removing the pradhan and upa-pradhan.



Tamang, the concerned BDO has acknowledged receiving the no-confidence letter from the rebel BJP members.

According to an official source, the 17-member Mohona GP has 12 members from the saffron party, four from the Trinamool Congress and one from the Left. Six of the 12 BJP members submitted the no-confidence letter to the BDO stating no-confidence on the pradhan and upa-pradhan.

"Two factional groups of the saffron party were active just before the Assembly polls. Each group has six members. The six-group members including the pradhan and upa-pradhan used to take important decisions keeping the other six members in the dark and this followed the filing of no-confidence, said a source.

A rebel BJP member said: "Both the pradhan and upa-pradhan had invited tenders to start development works without informing us. We felt humiliated."

Meanwhile, Panchayat pradhan Lakshmi Das said: "Our own party members hatched a conspiracy to dissolve the board."