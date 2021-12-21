BJP men clash with cops

KOLKATA: BJP workers on Monday got involved in a clash with the police after they were stopped from starting a protest rally from the state party office on Murlidhar Sen lane.

Police picked up 34 BJP workers, including five women from the spot. No major incident took place as number of police personnel deputed was more than the BJP workers gathered there.

According to sources, before BJP could start the rally, police placed guard rails on the Central Avenue to stop saffron party workers.

Even police personnel were deputed on the Murlidhar Sen lane to prevent BJP workers from creating obstruction on the main carriageway. Despite police requested the BJP workers not to start the rally, saffron party workers tried to move on by breaking the barricade. Thus, a scuffle broke out. No senior leaders of the party were seen at the spot when the incident was taking place.

Later, police picked up 34 BJP workers and took them to Lalbazar. Later, they were released on bail.