BJP men assault TMC workers in Uttarpara

KOLKATA: BJP workers assaulted Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers after a clash broke out between workers of both the parties at Uttarpara in Hooghly. The saffron party workers had passed derogatory remarks about the Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning, leading to the clash.



According to sources, a 'Paribartan Yatra' programme was scheduled to be held in Uttarpara. Several saffron party leaders were present at the event. For the programme, the BJP workers had put up public address systems in the area. It has been alleged that during the preparation of the rally, a group of BJP workers started shouting slogans against the TMC. But, soon the slogans allegedly turned into abusive remarks against TMC and Banerjee. When the Trinamool workers protested, a group of saffron party workers started assaulting them. Immediately police intervened and brought the situation under control.