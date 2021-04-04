BJP may change EVMs in places they get less votes: TMC

Kolkata: BJP will take recourse to mind games and intensify lies during the remaining six phases of polls in Bengal, alleged Yashwant Sinha, national vice-president of Trinamool Congress.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday afternoon Sinha said quoting internal sources in BJP that a high-level party meeting was held in Delhi on Friday night which was attended by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and party all India president JP Nadda to discuss the BJP's poll prospect in the five states where the Assembly elections were going on with special reference to Bengal. The states where the Assembly elections are going on include Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerela, Assam and

Puducherry.

The news collected by the BJP from various sources clearly stated that the party did not do well in the first two phases. As a strategic measure the party has decided to intensify lies to confuse the people. One such lie was Mamata Banerjee could file nomination from another area, Sinha said. To justify his claim Nadda said on Saturday that he got this information from reliable Trinamool insiders. "This will be quantum of lies and I urge people not get swayed by the rumours," Sinha said.

Sinha urged the Election Commission (ECI) of India to ensure that incidents like Assam were not repeated here. He said: "Assam's incident may be a tip of the iceberg and BJP out of frustration might change the EVMs in places where they did not do well." He urged party workers to intensify vigil till the EVMs were not taken to the strong rooms.

Shashi Panja said the people of Bengal would give a befitting reply to the lies and canard that were being circulated by the BJP. The way the BJP leaders were insulting Bengali women was uncalled for.