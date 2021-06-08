BJP man held for 'obscene remarks' made against Abhishek

Kolkata: A BJP worker was arrested by the police personnel of Bagda police station on Monday afternoon for allegedly posting obscene comments about All-India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee.



The accused BJP worker, Mujid Mondal of Patkelgacha village in Bagda of North 24-Parganas had written abusive words against Banerjee on social media after he became the party's All-India General Secretary.

On Monday the post was seen by Sanjib Sardar, Trinamool Congress area president of Bagda.

In the afternoon, he lodged a complaint against Parvez at the Bagda police station.

Within a few hours Mondal was picked up from his home. He will be produced at the Bongaon court on Tuesday.