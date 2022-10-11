BJP man, also a meat seller, sits with TET protestors seeking teacher's job

KOLKATA: A BJP worker, who is a meat seller by profession, was seen sitting with the TET job aspirants at the protest site on Sunday holding a placard reading, "We are TET qualified and have been deprived of our job."



The incident — the picture of which has gone viral on social media — has drawn flak from the ruling party, Trinamool Congress, which has stated that both the BJP and the Left in their effort to malign Bengal were spreading canards and trying to destabilise the state.Reportedly, the 40-year-old BJP worker at the centre of this fresh controversy, Sudam Giri is a resident of Sarat Chatterjee Road in ward number 33, in Shibpur, Howrah. As per reports, he has a meat shop at Kashinath Chatterjee Lane in Howrah.On being asked by a news daily why he went there with few others and was sitting with the protesters when he had never sat for TET, Giri had reportedly admitted that he was a BJP worker and said that he had gone there with about 11 others to distribute sweets among the protestors and requested by them to extend his support, hence he sat there holding the placard and someone clicked his photo that went viral.

In this context, BJP's Howrah district leader and state secretary Umesh Rai allegedly said: "Someone does not become an agitator just by going to the protest stage and sitting holding a poster. It often happens, many political leaders sit with the posters of the agitators while being on the side of the movement. But I will find out whether that young man is a worker of our party or what he did that day."