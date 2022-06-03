BJP leaders under CID lens over graft at AIIMS Kalyani

Kolkata: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Thursday, started probe based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed against several persons, including BJP leaders, for alleged irregularities in recruitments at AIIMS Kalyani. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) reacting to the developments stated that the "BJP leaders reek of corruption".



TMC leader Partha Chatterjee alleged that BJP MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana's daughter and MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh's daughter-in-law were appointed to the AIIMS Kalyani using their influence.

Trinamool national spokesperson Shashi Panja on Thursday tweeted: "PM Narendra Modi said he has zero-tolerance for corruption and yet, BJP Bengal leaders REEK OF CORRUPTION! No wonder the people of Bengal OUTRIGHTLY REJECTED them and their heinous agenda."

The FIR was filed based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant Sariful Islam on May 20 at the Kalyani Police Station naming Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar, MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana and four others.

Police registered an FIR on charges under Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to sources, the complainant alleged that the BJP leaders misused their position to arrange jobs for people close to them at Kalyani AIIMS. The Director of AIIMS Kalyani, Ramji Singh is one of the accused persons in the FIR.

On Thursday, case-related documents were handed over to the CID by the investigating officer.

Sources informed that CID sleuths have sought some documents related to the recruitment procedure from the authorities of Kalyani AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Jagannath while talking to a vernacular television channel admitted that he arranged jobs for aspirants but he did not demand any money. However, he added that he will continue to do so for the sake of unemployed youths.

Around two weeks ago, a BJP leader of Nadia district wrote a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah alleging corruption in the recruitment procedure at AIIMS Kalyani.

The CID may summon the accused persons named in the FIR soon for interrogation about the alleged irregularity in the recruitment procedure in the Central government-run multispecialty hospital.