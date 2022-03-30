Top
Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > BJP leader's post citing video of vandalism in Kolkata fake: Cops

BJP leader's post citing video of vandalism in Kolkata fake: Cops

BJP leaders post citing video of vandalism in Kolkata fake: Cops
X

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Monday marked a tweet by a BJP leader of Delhi as fake, in which she uploaded a video footage of a man vandalising a car and claimed that to be of Kolkata's.

The BJP leader Sarika Jain, who also claimed to be a former member of Film Censor Board Government Of India, uploaded the video and claimed it of Kolkata's.

She also claimed that in Bengal people from a particular class were vandalising cars as they need to break their fast by sitting on the road.

After the video was spotted by the state police, a fact check was initiated and cops found that the video was of Switzerland's.

In 2018, at Basel in Switzerland an incident of vandalism took place after a football match.

Around 90 people were assaulted and a riot had started there.

After the state police found the claim by Jain as fake, the state police tweeted: "An incident of vandalism by football fans in Switzerland in 2018 posted today as violence in Kolkata. Please refrain from spreading fake news

and hatred."

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X