BJP leader's post citing video of vandalism in Kolkata fake: Cops

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Monday marked a tweet by a BJP leader of Delhi as fake, in which she uploaded a video footage of a man vandalising a car and claimed that to be of Kolkata's.



The BJP leader Sarika Jain, who also claimed to be a former member of Film Censor Board Government Of India, uploaded the video and claimed it of Kolkata's.

She also claimed that in Bengal people from a particular class were vandalising cars as they need to break their fast by sitting on the road.

After the video was spotted by the state police, a fact check was initiated and cops found that the video was of Switzerland's.

In 2018, at Basel in Switzerland an incident of vandalism took place after a football match.

Around 90 people were assaulted and a riot had started there.

After the state police found the claim by Jain as fake, the state police tweeted: "An incident of vandalism by football fans in Switzerland in 2018 posted today as violence in Kolkata. Please refrain from spreading fake news

and hatred."