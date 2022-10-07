'BJP leaders make false remarks to keep dwindling support base intact'

kolkata: Reacting to the claim made by BJP leaders that the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal would be toppled by December, the ruling party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said the saffron party leaders were making such false statements in the public only to keep their fast dwindling support base in the state intact.



Ghosh took a dig at the BJP leaders for claiming that the saffron party would field candidates in all the seats in the three-tier Panchayats election, scheduled to be held in 2023. "They are living in a world of dreams. Before 2021 Assembly election, they had said that they would get more than 200 seats. But, in reality they managed to secure only 77 seats. Later, the leaders said that the party would win all the by-elections and subsequently the civic elections. In reality, they had received landslide defeat everywhere with their candidates losing their deposits," he added.

"The BJP leaders will have to make such statements just to keep the support base intact. The support base is declining fast. As the party has no mass connect, they had to hire EZCC to organise the Durga Puja," he said. Ghosh alleged that the state BJP was in such a bad shape that the leaders from Delhi had asked them to establish contact with the

common people.