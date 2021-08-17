BJP leaders, including Suvendu, held for violating Covid protocols

KOLKATA: Around 90 BJP leaders and workers including Dilip Ghosh, Sayantan Basu and Suvendu Adhikari were arrested for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act by gathering on the Rani Rashmoni Avenue to observe 'save West Bengal day'.



On Monday, BJP leaders and workers gathered on the Rani Rashmoni Avenue and started demonstrating.

Despite the fact that police did not allow the saffron party to demonstrate in view of the prevailing pandemic, BJP leaders were adamant.

On Monday when the BJP leaders and workers gathered on Rani Rashmoni avenue, police requested them to leave as they were violating the Covid protocols.

When the BJP workers and leaders denied to move, police started detaining the law violators.BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari along with saffron party leaders like Sayantan Basu, Saumitra Khan, Joayprakash Majumdar and Debasree Chowdhury were arrested.It had been alleged that police were obstructed by the Central force personnel from arresting the CRPF protectees.

BJP workers got involved in scuffle with the cops as well. The BJP leaders and workers were taken to the Lalbazar from where they were released on bail later.Meanwhile, massive traffic congestion took place in and around Esplanade on the first working day of the week resulting in tremendous harassment for the daily commuters.