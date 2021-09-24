BJP leaders breach Covid norms, violate Section 144 near CM's residence

Kolkata: BJP leaders and workers on Thursday evening tried to create a ruckus in Kalighat area by violating 144 CrPC near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house.



A clash broke out between the police and the saffron party leaders and workers when cops tried to stop the BJP leaders and workers marching towards the Chief Minister's house.

According to sources, on Thursday the body of the deceased BJP leader of Magrahat in South 24-Parganas, Manas Saha was taken to the BJP state office and later in evening the newly selected BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar along with other party leaders and workers started a rally with the body towards Keoratala crematorium. While passing through the Kalighat area, suddenly the rally started moving towards Banerjee's house along with the hearse van.

Due to a sudden diversion of the rally police initially failed to stop it, but later blocked the way. Deputy Commissioner (South), Akash Magharia rushed to the spot and tried to stop the rally. When police were able to divert the hearse van towards the crematorium, suddenly Majumdar ran to the front of the van and sat on the road. Police had to use force to move Majumdar aside to clear the road. It is alleged that Majumdar and other leaders like Arjun Singh, Priyanka Tibrewal along with the party workers violated the Covid protocols. Sources informed that police may register a case against BJP leaders for violation of Disaster Management Act.