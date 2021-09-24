BJP leaders are queueing up outside TMC office: Abhishek

Shamshergunj: Claiming that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, had been queuing up before Trinamool Congress office—the doors of which are shut—party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said it was his goal to throw the saffron party out of India in the next three years. While addressing a rally held at Murshidabad district's Samshergunj constituency maintaining Covid protocols, where bypolls are set to be held on September 30, Abhishek said: "Will go to every BJP seat and dethrone them. What will their ED, CBI do? Nothing."



He also urged voters to cast their franchise in favour of TMC to give a befitting reply to the BJP and let the latter know that the people of Bengal would not bow down before the secessionist forces, who after failing to capture the state politically were now sending the Central agencies to scare the leaders.

"The outsiders had tried to defeat TMC in the Assembly election but failed miserably. TMC has 213 MLAs, now the time has come to teach the outsiders another lesson that Bengal will not surrender before the Central agencies and not sell its spine, " he said adding "the CBI had arrested veteran TMC leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra just to harass them and scare TMC. BJP should know that these dirty tricks will not have any impact in Bengal. People have thrown them into river Hooghly and will do the same in the three by- elections."

"BJP has two brothers, ED and CBI. They have summoned me five times in 15 days. I will not bow down even if you send 500 summons. Fifteen days after we won, the CBI went and arrested our minister. We went to Court. Court did justice," he said.

Abhishek said TMC will go to all the BJP-ruled states like Tripura and Assam. "In Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Deb has become mortally scared of me and so he is trying to stop me on one pretext or the other. Be rest assured, I will go to Tripura and BJP will be defeated in the 2023 Assembly election," he said.

The MP also alleged that the BJP government in Tripura has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to stop him from holding rallies in the neighbouring state.

"How long will the order be in force in Tripura? The TMC will register victory in Tripura for sure. People will see what the TMC is capable of achieving in the next three months," he added. Hitting at Congress, Banerjee said: "You will not find Congress to lead a movement to voice the demand of the people. The difference between Trinamool and Congress is, the latter is defeated by the BJP and TMC defeats BJP. The fight of TMC will continue till BJP is ousted from the Centre."

The TMC leader also alleged that BJP's sole purpose was to divide society on the basis of religion, caste and creed and reap benefits by creating confusion.

Banerjee urged the workers to ensure that the candidates in Jangipur and Shamshergunj, Jakir Hossain and Aminul Islam, win by more than one lakh vote. "I request you to go to the polling stations and cast your votes to ensure all round development in Bengal and put an end to the divisive politics of BJP."