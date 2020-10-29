BJP leader threatens cops, partymen create ruckus

Kolkata: BJP supporters on Thursday morning went berserk at Bagnan in Howrah while trying to force people to observe a 12 hour strike called by the party.



BJP leader Saumitra Khan allegedly threatened police with dire consequences while cops were trying to maintain the law and order situation. On Saturday night local BJP leader, Kinkar Majhi, a resident of Benapol was allegedly shot over political issues. However, police claimed that the incident took place over a land dispute between him and his neighbour. TMC Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said: "BJP is doing nasty politics. They are trying to disturb Bengal. Whenever there is any death, they are bringing in TMC's name. People of Bengal are watching everything and will give befitting reply."

On Wednesday evening he succumbed to his injuries. Sources informed that during the treatment Majhi tested Covid positive.

After the news of his death reached Bagnan, BJP workers became agitated and a 12-hour Bagnan strike was called on Thursday. Since Thursday morning BJP workers allegedly forced shop owners to close shops while Trinamool Congress organised a rally to help people to foil the chaos created by the saffron party workers. Around 11 am on Thursday BJP workers BJP leaders and workers organized a rally and put up a blockade in front of Bagnan police station. Tyres were burnt and saffron party workers tried to break the gate of the police station. Police initiated lathi charge to disperse the violent BJP workers and arrested around 10 saffron party workers.

Around 12 noon, BJP leader Saumitra Khan reached the Library More on NH 6 where police stopped him. Later he went to the police station demanding release of the arrested BJP workers. From the police station Khan went to Majhi's house and interacted with his family

members.

Few moments later he took Majhi's brother and sister to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Howrah Rural, Saumya Roy's office. As he was not there, Khan met with Additional SP Rana Mukherjee and demanded a fair and thorough investigation of the murder. Though the situation was under control by Thursday afternoon, police pickets have been set up in the area to avoid any chaos.