BJP leader Sunil Deodhar refuses to become observer for Bengal
Kolkata: The BJP central leadership is struggling to rope in observers for Bengal with no central leader willing to take up the responsibility of the saffron party's observer.
Recently, Sunil Deodhar who has been one of the major architects of BJPs victory at Tripura was asked to take up responsibility of Bengal. According to BJP sources, he was asked to do so considering the fact that there are some similar characteristics associated with Bengal but Deodhar has outrightly refused.
The state leadership had asked for full time observer for the state soon after the Assembly elections but the BJP has not been successful in engaging a full time observer for Bengal. Earlier Kailash Vijayvargiya was the party's observer for Bengal. But he has been given charge of another state and since the past year BJP is struggling to engage an observer.
In the recent past, differences in opinion among BJP leaders in Bengal on more than one occasion has come to the
forefront.
"A section of BJP leaders have realised that the tactics of dividing people along religious lines will not work in Bengal. So no one is willing to take charge of its
Bengal unit.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Catapulting aspiring comedians to stardom23 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Rolling stones23 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
Awaiting a big buzz in Birmingham!23 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
'Media trials, campaigns against judges on the rise'23 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Uttam Kumar: Crowning jewel of Bengali cinema23 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT