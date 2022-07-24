BJP leader Sunil Deodhar refuses to become observer for Bengal

Kolkata: The BJP central leadership is struggling to rope in observers for Bengal with no central leader willing to take up the responsibility of the saffron party's observer.

Recently, Sunil Deodhar who has been one of the major architects of BJPs victory at Tripura was asked to take up responsibility of Bengal. According to BJP sources, he was asked to do so considering the fact that there are some similar characteristics associated with Bengal but Deodhar has outrightly refused.

The state leadership had asked for full time observer for the state soon after the Assembly elections but the BJP has not been successful in engaging a full time observer for Bengal. Earlier Kailash Vijayvargiya was the party's observer for Bengal. But he has been given charge of another state and since the past year BJP is struggling to engage an observer.

In the recent past, differences in opinion among BJP leaders in Bengal on more than one occasion has come to the

forefront.

"A section of BJP leaders have realised that the tactics of dividing people along religious lines will not work in Bengal. So no one is willing to take charge of its

Bengal unit.