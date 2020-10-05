BJP leader shot at in West Bengal, 'critical'

Kolkata: A local BJP leader in West Bengal was on Sunday shot at and critically injured by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The duo opened fire at Manish Sukla on B T Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious, they said.



The state BJP leadership claimed he has died, but there was no confirmation from police on the assertion.



Sources in the saffron party said a 12-hour bandh has been called in Barrackpore area on Monday in protest against the incident.

