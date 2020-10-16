BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhranshu quits politics, his Facebook post creates a stir in political circle

KOLKATA: Top BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy's Facebook post, on Thursday morning, created a stir after he stated that he wanted to retire from politics as he felt he could work better for the downtroden if he quits active politics.



Subhrangshu was suspended from Trinamool Congress for his anti-party comments for six years and he immediately joined the BJP in 2019 after his father Mukul Roy joined the saffron party.

His comments sparked a controversy inside political circles, and various people have posted their comments on his post asking what prompted him to post this statement.

According to Roy, after his post went viral, he received calls from various TMC leaders asking what prompted him to leave politics.

Roy felt that he could not work whole-heartedly for the welfare of the downtrodden people of Bengal staying in BJP and so he just wants to stay away from politics, but he has a strong desire to help the downtrodden people of Bengal, thus he will continue to do so even if he left active politics.

When asked whether his father Mukul Roy said anything after this post, Roy said: "My father is busy in his own work and I posted this comment out of my personal choice. Anybody can express his/her feelings in social media. I will wait for more people's response and then I will take the final decision in this regard."

According to Roy, he has been in TMC and BJP and he feels that if a person has a strong desire to help the downtrodden, he does not necessarily need to join any political party.

"If I leave politics I have my own business to see and I will concentrate fully on my own business," he said.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said that after Subrangshu joined BJP, he was not given any position, and so he is frustrated with the safforn party. The intense internal feud and excessive pressure to remain quiet despite differences of opinion inside the party has forced him to write such a comment in social media.

Presently he is the owner of an eye hospital at Mohanpur in West Midnapore and also looks after various diagnostic centres at Bijpur under Kanchrapara Municipality in North 24-Parganas.

It may be mentioned that in 2019 Trinamool Congress suspended Subhranghsu Roy for six years for his anti – party comments. Later, he joined BJP and claimed that when he was in Trinamool Congress he was feeling claustrophobic and now he can breathe freely.

During that time Subhranghsu had said that his father had advised him to be careful as

he may be implicated in false criminal cases because he joined the BJP.