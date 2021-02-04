BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC

Kolkata: BJP vice-president Mukul Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy on Wednesday jumped the ship to the Trinamool Congress from the BJP. Roy joined the ruling party in presence of state minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology Bratya Basu.



Roy, who had defected to the BJP from the TMC in 2019, said: "I don't want to continue in the BJP. India a country that welcomes inclusiveness. Politics on the line of religion cannot be established in this country because the country's Constitution talks about secularism. Under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee, we will be able to retain Bengal's secular character."

Roy's defection to the TMC is said to be politically significant as the ruling party leaders said it would deliver a political message at a time when some of its party functionaries joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, veteran TMC leader Bratya Basu on Wednesday said the BJP has played with the sentiments of the Matuas. The minister said Parliament was supposed to make the rules under CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) within six months after the Bill got assent of the President.

"The Centre sat on the issue and finally made the Covid-19 pandemic an excuse for the inordinate delay. This is the inevitable result of divisive politics," Basu maintained.

Meanwhile, the systematic lies over the implementation of CAA and NRC have been exposed after the BJP-led government informed Parliament that the rules would not be prepared before July. The Parliamentary committees on subordinate legislation have been granted extension to frame the rules under the CAA.

In Rajya Sabha, the deadline is July 9. In Lok Sabha, the deadline has been set for April 9. The dates have been fixed in such a manner that in Bengal it would not be implemented before the forthcoming Assembly elections. "It is to be seen what Home minister Amit Shah announces at the Thakurnagar rally," Basu said while addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Bhavan. The minister said TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had been repeatedly saying that people with voter cards, ration cards and Aadhar cards are already the citizens of India and for them neither CAA nor NRC is required.

Basu said Banerjee had categorically stated that the Matuas don't require any document to prove their citizenship. "On November 9, 2020, Banerjee had given pattas to 25,000 Matuas and this is enough to prove their citizenship," he added.

Basu further maintained that the state government had always stood by the side of the Matuas.

Jyoti Prakash Chatterjee, an eminent lawyer and actress Nilanjana Mazumdar also joined the TMC.