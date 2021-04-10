BJP leader Locket claims car was attacked, TMC refutes

Kolkata: Stating that the BJP in its desperation was manufacturing lies, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen showed a video clip where BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's claim that her car was vandalised by some people was demolished.

Addressing a press conference, on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress MP, showed the footage of the incident which revealed how the window panes of Chatterjee's car had been broken from inside and there was no attack from outside. After the video footage was shown, BJP stopped raising the issue.

In another incident Sen revealed the footage of another incident which showed the Central force personnel ransacking Trinamool camp office at Mayapur under Budge Budge Assembly constituency. The operation was carried out late on

Friday night. Sen said both the footages were self explanatory and showed how the BJP candidate had deliberately smashed the window panes of her

car and had put the blame on Trinamool.

"This is how the BJP is circulating lies. The people have caught their wrong doing and will give a befitting reply in the election," she maintained.