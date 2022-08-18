BJP leader & his son held for duping job seekers, forging docus

kolkata: A BJP leader and his son were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly duping a job seeker by promising to arrange a job in the Electricity department.

According to sources, Uttam Mukherjee, a BJP leader and also a Homeopathic doctor contested in the 2015 municipal elections from ward 24 of the Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality. He was defeated by the CPI(M) candidate Abhoy Ghosh. It had been alleged that Uttam and his son Arnab Mukherjee allegedly used to cheat people by promising to arrange government jobs.

The father-son duo allegedly prepared forged letterheads, stamps and other documents and handed them over to job seekers. On Tuesday, a job seeker identified as Sagnik Dutta of Baikunthapur in Sonarpur lodged a complaint at the Sonarpur police station, alleging that he had given Rs 10,00,000 to Uttam to get a job in the Vidyut Bhaban. But he did not get the job.

Sources informed that the accused persons have cheated about 150 persons so far.

However, police are investigating the case to find out how many people were duped.

On Tuesday night, during a raid at Uttam's house, cops found a good number of forged appointment letters, cash worth Rs 22000, forged admit cards, identity cards, and many other forged documents containing emblems of central and state government.

Cops suspect that a racket might be operating and the father-son duo were working in the front to find targets for their cheating operations. Sources informed that among the seized documents a few were fake authorisation letters where it was mentioned that Uttam and his were authorised to provide appointment letters to the fittest candidates for government jobs.