BJP leader held for theft, assaulting shop staff

KOLKATA: BJP leader Sajal Ghosh was arrested on Friday afternoon on charges of assaulting an employee of a shop owned by a Trinamool Congress worker and committing theft. It had been also alleged that Ghosh and his associates were armed with deadly weapons.

According to police, on Thursday night around 10 pm cops of Muchipara police station were informed that a woman was being harassed by two persons. It had been alleged that the accused duo, identified as Vishal Singh and Vikash Singh, molested the wife of a Trinamool Congress worker of ward 49 while she was returning home. Police detained Vishal and Vikash from the spot. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Muchipara police station, following which the accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, Ghosh went to the police station and demanded immediate release of Vishal and Vikash. He reportedly got involved in an altercation with a few Trinamool Congress workers inside the police station. However, the policemen were able to control the situation.

On Friday morning around 11 am, Muchipara police station was informed about Ghosh and his associate Kishen Singh, along with a few others, who allegedly assaulted an employee of a shop owned by a Trinamool Congress worker located at 3/1B, Raja Ram Mohan Sarani. After a complaint was lodged, a police team went to Ghosh's house.

Though Ghosh was asked to come out of his house, he refused. Instead, Ghosh said if police wanted to arrest him, then they had to break the door. When Ghosh did not cooperate, police broke the door of his house. Later cops took him into their custody.