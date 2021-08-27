BJP leader held for posing as lawyer, duping man of Rs 6L

Kolkata: The police have arrested a BJP leader for allegedly duping a man worth Rs 6 lakh by impersonating a lawyer.



The fake lawyer Nazia Ellahi Khan had allegedly promised the man to settle his divorce matter.

According to sources, the man identified as Sanjib Agarwal lodged a complaint Khan claiming that he met her on social media during September 2018 where she claimed herself as a lawyer.

She had promised to settle Agarwal's divorce suit which was pending for the last few years before 2018.

He earlier lodged a complaint against her in the Baguiati police station but no action was taken.

During the year 2020, Agarwal again lodged a complaint at the Girish Park police station against her.

During probe, police sent a letter to the West Bengal Bar Council seeking information about Khan. Recently the council informed police that there is no lawyer registered in that name. After the information received police nabbed her from Rajarhat on Thursday.

She was produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till September 3.

It may be mentioned that Khan is a leader of BJP's minority cell.

She had joined BJP during January, 2018. She had taken the saffron party flag from Dilip Ghosh as a symbol of her joining.