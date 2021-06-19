BJP leader held for instigating violence

Kolkata: A BJP leader of East Burdwan was arrested for allegedly instigating violence in the area on Thursday night.

He was remanded in police custody for four days on Friday after being produced before the Burdwan Court.

According to sources, the accused BJP leader Biswajit Sen alias Khokan was allegedly involved in several cases of violence before and after the Assembly elections. Sen, is the co-convenor of the BJP's Bardhaman Dakshin constituency.

During the probe of the cases lodged regarding poll violence, Sen's name cropped up. He was held from Ichlabad area.

Sources informed earlier a few years back Sen was arrested by the police for allegedly hurling bombs at cops while police were trying to stop a clash between two groups on Goodshed Road.

Sen was originally a CPI(M) leader, who joined BJP before Lok Sabha elections in 2019.