BJP leader held for extorting money from own party man

Kolkata: A BJP leader in Howrah has been arrested for allegedly demanding extortion from another leader of his party for repairing his house.



Sourav Pal, who is the general secretary of the party's Yuba Morcha at Bally had alleged that the BJP mondal president Radharanjan Goswami demanded Rs 10 lakh from him while Pal was repairing his house.

Pal also alleged that Goswami had snatched Rs 10 thousand from him when he went to shop to buy building construction materials.

Later Pal sought help from the state Cooperation minister and Trinamool Congress MLA from Central Howrah Arup Roy ignoring his political affiliation. Roy after hearing the allegations had asked police to help Pal with his work.

After the FIR was initiated against Goswami, police found that he had left his home evading arrest. After tracking his mobile tower locations, cops on Monday night tracked him down in Digha.

Late on Monday night, a team from Bally police station conducted a raid at a hotel in Digha and arrested Goswami. However Roy has asked police to look after the security of Pal after Goswami's arrest. BJP claimed that Goswami has been framed.