BJP leader held for employing minor girl as domestic help

Kolkata: A BJP leader has been arrested at Hura in Purulia for employing a minor girl as domestic help. It has been alleged that Subrata Das, the BJP Mandal Sabhapati, used to torture her as well.



According to sources, on Saturday evening a woman identified as Mira Bauri was working at Lakshmanpur Adivasi Boys' Hostel. While working, she saw a girl coming towards the hostel with a traumatised face.

Seeing her condition, Bauri took the girl along with her. The girl later told Bauri that she had been brought from her home and was engaged as a domestic help.

She was forced to clean the BJP leader's house and do all the work of the household. Das allegedly assaulted her whenever she failed to complete the work and he even threatened to kill her. After hearing her statement, Bauri informed her neighbours and the police.

Police later rescued the minor girl and arranged for her counselling. When she became stable, police talked to her and recorded her statement.

Following the procedure, police initiated a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bauri and arrested Das from his house. However, local BJP leadership alleged that Das has been framed and the girl was asked to look after his infant son. However, sources informed that engaging a minor to do any work is a punishable offence.