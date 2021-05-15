BJP leader held after 2 bodies found in his rented house

KOLKATA: A BJP leader of North Dinajpur was arrested after bodies of a couple were recovered from the leader's rented house in Malda on Thursday night.



The BJP leader, identified as Krishnakamal Adhikari of Marnai at Itahar in North Dinajpur, had assured two of his neighbours — identified as Goutam Sarkar (35) and Tapasi Sarkar (28) — of providing jobs.

Sources said Adhikari had allegedly taken Rs 4 lakh from Tapasi for providing a job to her. On May 4, Adhikari allegedly asked the Sarkar couple to go with him to Siliguri immediately for a nursing job.

Believing the BJP leader's words, Tapasi and Goutam went with the former. Though Adhikari returned the next day, Goutam and Tapasi went missing. When their family members asked Adhikari, he failed to provide any satisfactory answer. Later, the couple's family members lodged a complaint at the Itahar police station mentioning Adhikari's name as a suspect.

Recently, police learnt that the BJP leader had a rented house at Gazole in Malda, where he went frequently.

Cops conducted a raid at the house and found the bodies there. Later, Adhikari was arrested. The bodies have several injury marks. Locals alleged that Adhikari had taken money from several people by promising to offer jobs. After the incident came to light, locals vandalised Adhikari's house. Probe is underway.