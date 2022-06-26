BJP leader from Nanur returns to Trinamool
Kolkata: Gadhadhar Hazra, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Nanur in Birbhum district, returned to the party from BJP on Saturday.
TMC leaders handed over the flag to him at a function in Kirnahar and welcomed him to the party fold.
He has been asked to look after the party's organisation in Kirnahar II Gram Panchayat.
Trinamool Congress MP from Bolpur Asit Mal and Abhijit Sinha, Trinamool MLA from Labhpur were present at the function.
Hazra defeated CPI(M) candidate in 2011 from Nanur. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Hazra left Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP.
His distance with the BJP developed after the saffron party did not give him ticket in 2021 Assembly elections.
The BJP alleged that Hazra had helped Bidhan Chandra Maji, Trinamool Congress candidate to win from the Nanur seat in 2021 Assembly elections.
After rejoining Trinamool, Hazra said the working environment in BJP is horrible and one has to belong to one group or the other for survival in the party.
He said he was happy that he had been given the assignment to look after party's organisation in Kirnahar II Gram Panchayat.
