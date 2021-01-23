BJP leader from East Burdwan and actor Sourav Das join TMC

Kolkata: Newton Majumdar, a well-known BJP leader in Kalna under East Burdwan district, and noted actor Sourav Das joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday.



Majumdar had joined the BJP two decades ago. He was the party's candidate in Kalna in 2016 Assembly elections.

He is an assistant teacher in a school run by the Madrassa Board. Majumdar is a social activist in East Burdwan.

After joining Trinamool Congress, Majumdar said he had joined the party to get involved in all-round development activities carried out by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"If BJP comes to power in Bengal, then instead of making Sonar Bangla they will build Chorer Bangla (thief's Bengal). Those who had tarnished the image of TMC are now the face of BJP. If anyone can save Bengal, it is Mamata Banerjee only," he added.

"BJP doesn't follow the ideologies it endorses. The former corrupt leaders of TMC are now a part of the BJP. The tainted leaders of TMC are now the front line leaders of BJP in the state. Moreover, BJP is not any purifying machine that can transform the corrupt leaders. Therefore, I believe that only

Mamata Banerjee will bring development to Bengal," Majumdar added.

Saurav Das, a popular Bengali actor, presenter and a theatre personality also joined TMC. After joining the party, he said: "I have joined the party as I have been inspired by the ideas of Mamata Banerjee. Her fiery spirit encourages and inspires people. I have been inspired by her since childhood. In fact, it is an honour and privilege for me that great personalities like Abhishek Banerjee have considered me to be worthy of being a part of the party. I promise to remain honest till I am associated with Didi and Trinamool Congress. I will embrace people and work for them like our Chief Minister."

Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of TMC, handed over the party flag to them at Trinamool Bhavan. He said people from all walks of life who want to work for the state are joining the party.

"TMC stands for all round development of Bengal and will continue to work for the masses," he added.