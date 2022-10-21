BJP leader & former Haldia councillor arrested

Kolkata: Satyabrata Das, a BJP leader and also former councillor of Haldia, was arrested on charges of corruption.

Das was produced at the Haldia court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

According to sources, Das has close connections with Shyamal Adak, the former chairman of the Haldia Municipality, and is said to be close to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. It is alleged that both Das and Adak are involved in many corruption instances taking place within the Haldia Municipality.

Recently, a complaint was lodged against Das at the Sutahata police station where it has been alleged that during his tenure as a portfolio holder of the tender committee, he used his influence to float tender twice for one work. The tenders were reportedly floated during 2018 and 2020.

The Haldia Municipality authorities had lodged a complaint against Adak in 2021. Later a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the corruption cases led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia. While probing, names of several former councillors came to light who are either suspected or allegedly involved in the corruption cases. It is alleged that since police started probing the Haldia Municipality corruption case, Adak had absconded and was hiding in Delhi.

So far, the police have seized hundreds of files in connection with the alleged corruption case.