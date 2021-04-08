BJP leader files nomination as Independent from W Burdwan

Kolkata: BJP's factional feud following resentment over filing of candidates come to light at Durgapur Paschim in West Burdwan after a BJP leader filed nomination as an independent candidate.

At the same time a Congress leader also filed nomination to fight as an independent candidate as he was not nominated as the party's candidate from the constituency.

BJP has filed Lakshman Ghorui as its candidate from the constituency.

Expressing their resentment over filing Ghorui as candidate because he is allegedly involved in various "unparliamentary activities", they have filed BJP's Mahila Morcha's state committee member Chandramallika Bandyopadhyay as an independent candidate. She has stated that she has many proves of his involvement in such activities and can also place it before court.

Ghorui, however, said that everyone cannot become a candidate. It is the party's decision to file him as a candidate.

Taking a dig, TMC's Durgapur Paschim candidate said people is watching everything and would give answer to all these at the

right time.

Meanwhile, Congress filed district president Debesh Chakraborty as it candidate from the constituency. Expressing resentment Pradesh Congress Committee member Swapan Bandyopadhyay filed nomination as independent candidate.