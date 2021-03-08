BJP leader faking Swachcha Bharat Mission caught on camera

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan took a swipe at the Centre's Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, which is often endorsed by BJP leadership across the state.



The actor-turned MP of Basirhat posted a video of the saffron party's Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, in which he was seen cleaning up the campus of Cooch Behar Rajbari with a broom. On rewind, the video shows how the trash—that he was cleaning up—was apparently dumped by some BJP workers a few minutes before the cleaning act.

" BJP's BIG SCAM - revealed! We all love a little 'caught unawares' moment but for @BJP4Bengal , turns out it's a nightmare. Here, BJP's @NisithPramanik gets caught staging his act of an alleged cleanliness drive. Optics mein bhi fail! Asli safai toh 2nd May hogi!" tweeted Jahan.

Director Raj Chakraborty who has recently joined TMC and is contesting from Barrackpore seat shared the video and tweeted: " Oh My God," .

This is not the first time when Jahan has resorted to social media against the saffron party. She has been vocal against crime against women as well as the rise in price of LPG and

petrol, diesel.