BJP leader distributing cash, say locals

Kolkata: Ahead of the seventh phase of polls, locals on Sunday alleged that a BJP leader was distributing cash at Raniganj. Receiving the complaint, a team of policemen along with officers of the Election Commission conducted a raid at a hotel in West Burdwan.



BJP, however, refuted all allegations. Meanwhile, TMC criticised BJP over the incident. The raid continued for around an hour in the hotel, where a resident of Dhanbad, Ramesh Ray — an alleged BJP leader — was staying in room number 213. Sources claimed the policemen from Raniganj police station searched the belongings of Ray. Additional Commissioner of Police Tathagata Pandey stated that the raids were conducted after receiving a tip off. However, nothing was found.