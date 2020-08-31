BJP leader Arjun Singh brings out rally flouting all protocols, police register case of violation

Kolkata: A chaos took place in Nimta area on Sunday morning after a rally was organised by the BJP leader Arjun Singh violating lockdown norms.



According to sources, on Saturday BJP had organised a 'chai pe charcha' session by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. On Saturday evening the dais of the session was vandalized by some miscreants. Alleging involvement of Trinamool workers, BJP on Sunday morning organised a rally led by Singh.

The saffron party leaders and workers had decided to submit a deputation at the Nimta police station. On Sunday morning a huge gathering took place over the rally at Durganagar.

After the police came to know about the gathering, stopped the rally just before it started. It is alleged that BJP workers got involved in an altercation with the police officials. Despite police requesting BJP leaders and workers to leave the place, the saffron party workers refused to comply with the instruction and started a sit-in demonstration. Later cops compelled the BJP leaders and workers to withdraw the demonstration.

However police have initiated a case against Singh along with other BJP leaders and workers present at the spot for deliberate violation of safety restriction norms. "A case has been initiated on charges of safety restriction norms violation. As per the norms no political gathering is allowed at this moment. Probe has been started in this regard against the offenders," said Ananda Roy, Deputy Commissioner, Belghoria Zone of Barrackpore City Police.