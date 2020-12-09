BJP kills its own people in rallies & indulges in spreading lies: Mamata

Kolkata: Attacking the BJP for spreading lies over the death of its supporter at a rally in Siliguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while attending a programme on Tuesday, said the party had killed its own member just to gain publicity and tarnish the image of the police.



She was addressing a gathering in connection with benefit distribution at Ranigunj on Tuesday afternoon.

Ullen Roy, a BJP supporter was killed during the 'Uttarkanya abhiyan' on Monday.

"BJP is such a shameless party that it killed its own supporter by pumping a pellet into his body and then circulated lies, blaming the administration and police for the incident. They should know that the police do not use pellets," she said.

Banerjee claimed that the saffron camp indulges in 'slander at the speed of a storm', while her government engages in development work for people at a similar speed.

Banerjee further added that the BJP makes tall promises before polls, only to forget about those later.

Maintaining that the BJP brings 'goondas' from outside during the elections, Banerjee said the saffron party has roped in numerous people, who are now going from one door to another to carry out a divisive campaign.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee quoted from the post-mortem report and said the "death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. Police do not use shotguns."

Mukherjee said the sole purpose of Monday's rally was to create chaos and instigate the police to open fire. "We congratulate the police for its patience. Despite provocation and attack on some of them, the cops maintained tremendous cool and tackled the situation," he added.