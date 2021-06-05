'BJP IT cell spreading lies about Islamia Hosp'

KOLKATA: The misinformation spread by the IT cell of BJP, to widen Hindu Muslim divide, that only Muslim Covid patients were being treated at Islamia hospital was exposed on Friday.



The authorities of the hospital said the medical facility was provided to people irrespective of their religion caste and creed.

For the past few days, the misinformation that only Muslim Covid patients were being treated at the Islamia hospital went viral on social media.

The IT cell of BJP has severely criticised the Bengal government for its alleged appeasement policy.

The hospital has been upgraded and the state Transport minister Firhad Hakim had inaugurated it.

The deliberate intention of BJP's IT cell has been exposed when Amiruddin Bobby, General Secretary of Islamia Hospital said the medical facility had been provided to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

"We provide health care facility and it is never provided on the basis of caste, creed and religion," he added.

TMC leaders said after receiving a major jolt in the Assembly election, the IT cell had become desperate to widen the Hindu Muslim divide.