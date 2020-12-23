BJP issues show-cause notice to Sayantan Basu

Kolkata: BJP has issued show-cause notice to Sayantan Basu, general secretary of party's Bengal unit for making derogatory remarks against Jitendra Tiwari in the media.

On December 18, Basu had said Tiwari's induction to the party would not be accepted. However, Tiwari did not join the BJP.

In the show-cause letter, BJP has mentioned: "Such a statement was derogatory and done in sheer bad taste." He has been asked to reply within seven days failing which stern action would be taken against him. Show-cause notices have also been issued against Santosh Hati, mandal president at Nagrakata and district president of Alipurduar Gangaprasad Sharma on similar charges. On December 19 some BJP workers had strongly resented the joining of Shukra Munda, sitting Trinamool MLA of Nagrakata to the party.

The show-cause of Sayantan Basu by the party leadership on this ground has not gone well with the party's rank and file who feel that the leaders from Delhi are trying to make BJP "A B team of Trinamool Congress". They said: "No attempt was made to improve the organisation of the party and now those who are coming from Trinamool are given maximum importance." They said what Basu is right as the new entrants "with their tarnished image will affect the poll prospect of the party".