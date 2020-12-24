BJP issues show-cause notice to Agnimitra Paul

Kolkata: The state BJP has issued show-cause notice on Agnimitra Paul, president of party's Mahila Morcha for making derogatory and anti-party statement.

After a rumour spread that Jitendra Tiwari, Trinamool Congress MLA from Pandabeshwar and former board of administrator Asansol Municipal Corporation would join BJP, Paul made a statement before the media saying that the people of Asansol did not like Tiwari. Earlier, BJP had issued show-cause notice on Sayantan Basu, party's state general secretary on

similar ground.

Political experts said Paul has been issued show-cause notice as the state leadership are scared that such statements by party leaders would affect the sentiment of those who have decided to join the BJP.

The party leadership is scared of the inevitable clash between the old BJP supporters and the new entrants.

To cover this up, the party has issued show-cause notices on two functionaries to send a message that no statement about the resentment should be made public.