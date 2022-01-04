BJP is our main enemy not Cong, says Abhishek

AGARTALA: Stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had no intention of breaking Congress, party's national general- secretary on Monday said BJP was TMC's real enemy and not Congress. He made the statement while talking to newsmen here during his two-day visit to Tripura.



"TMC has no intention of breaking Congress. It is because of this TMC is going to the states that are being ruled by the BJP and not Congress," he said. He said it was unfortunate that some Congress leaders had been allergic to Mamata Banerjee and him. He claimed that such Congress leaders were actually strengthening the hands of BJP by opposing Trinamool.

"The Congress leaders should realise that in the name of opposing Trinamool, they have been actually strengthening the hands of BJP. They should come out of their soporific and resist the BJP," he added.

The national general-secretary maintained that in Tripura many Congress leaders and workers had shown keen interest to join the Trinamool Congress.

"We did not take them as our intention is not to break the Congress," he said adding "at the same time the Congress leaders here should try to plug the infighting. Many Congress workers and leaders had voted for TMC in the civic election and if steps are not taken now, they will continue to do so in the Assembly election."

Banerjee, who came to the north eastern state on Sunday, had visited the houses of TMC workers who had been beaten by the goons allegedly backed by the BJP.

He also held meetings with party leaders, including Sushmita Dev, party's Rajya Sabha member, Rajib Banerjee and Subol Bhowmick, convener of the party in the state.

He went to the house of a party worker and had his lunch there on Sunday and offered puja at Chaturdasa Devata temple.