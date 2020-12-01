BJP is not a force to reckon with in Bengal: Hakim

Darjeeling: "I don't find BJP as a force to reckon with in Bengal. The people of Bengal will never allow their state to be transformed into Gujarat, so BJP is not a factor here" stated Firhad Hakim,



Municipal Affairs Minister, West Bengal.

The minister was in Siliguri on Monday to attend the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the General Post Office by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. He also attended a TMC rally against the sky rocketing price rise of essential commodities and other faulty policies of the BJP led Central Government.

"It is an individual's culture, tradition and upbringing that is reflected. After having read Tagore and Kazi Najrul Islam, I can never stoop low to indulge in personal attacks. For us politics is a fight between different ideologies and not individuals. We Indians practice and believe in our respective religions. However those who indulge in divisive politics in the name of religion are damaging the country and their own religion too. Religion does not divide. Religion unites," stated Hakim.

When quizzed on the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Urban Development Minister said: "During the last Lok Sabha election the Pulwama and Balakot incidents had taken place. The country could be under attack, was the campaign line for the BJP. The opposition

had failed to project a united front. The BJP had encashed on these factors. But there is a big difference between Lok Sabha and Assembly

elections."

In a rare moment Firhad Hakim from the TMC, Ashok Bhattacharya from the CPIM and Shankar Malakar from the Congress were seen sharing stage at the unveiling ceremony of the Gandhi statue at Siliguri on Monday.

However, the Minister also waved of earlier allegations leveled by Ashok Bhattacharya of starving the Left run Siliguri corporation of funds, as "baseless." "Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, there has been development in all corners of the state. We have helped all municipalities and corporations equally," added the Minister.