BJP is insensitive: Raj condemns Sitalkuchi firing

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress candidate from Barrackpore Raj Chakraborty condemned the Sitalkuchi firing incident and claimed that the statement made by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh about the incident again highlighted BJP's insensitiveness.



On Sunday at a rally in Baranagar, Ghosh had said: "Central forces will be there in the booth and people can go and cast their vote fearlessly and if anybody tries to intimidate you. You should not be afraid. You have seen what has happened at Sitalkuchi and if needed several incidents like that of Sitalkuchi will happen in Bengal."

According to Chakraborty, BJP's insensitiveness towards victims has come out in the open and indirectly they declared that they along with the ECI have murdered the youths at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

"People need love and blessings. They do not want a government whose hands are tainted with blood. I personally visit all the areas in Barrackpore and the respect I receive from various people encourages me and I believe that I will win my constituency."

Chakraborty said in his constituency too people are tense with the activities of BJP leader Arjun Singh as they have seen frequent murders in their locality. "My work is to ensure that they should not get petrified, rather they should come up and exercise their franchise," he said.

Chakraborty said: "I respect my opponent in BJP. But, I feel pained to see many people in my constituency are worried about the safety and security, because of continuous threat from BJP workers. I assured them that there is no need to worry as TMC candidates from their constituency will help them during their need."

It may be mentioned that the incident at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in which four persons were killed in firing by Central forces has occupied the centre stage of politics amid blame game between BJP and TMC.