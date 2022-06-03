'BJP is doing politics of vulture over KK's death'

Kolkata: Lashing out at the BJP for demanding a CBI inquiry into the untimely death of singer KK, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said the party is doing "vulture politics".



She said the death of the singer is most unfortunate and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled his death. She personally looked after every arrangement and consoled KK's wife. The state accorded a gun salute to the departed singer.

Panja said it was unfortunate that the BJP is doing politics with death. "BJP is doing cheap and vulture politics," she said.