'BJP is doing politics of vulture over KK's death'
Kolkata: Lashing out at the BJP for demanding a CBI inquiry into the untimely death of singer KK, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said the party is doing "vulture politics".
She said the death of the singer is most unfortunate and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled his death. She personally looked after every arrangement and consoled KK's wife. The state accorded a gun salute to the departed singer.
Panja said it was unfortunate that the BJP is doing politics with death. "BJP is doing cheap and vulture politics," she said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT