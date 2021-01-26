BJP insulted Netaji by raising slogans: Mamata

Pursura (Hooghly): Accusing BJP of insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bengal by raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans during his 125th birth anniversary event, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the saffron party and said the answer to the disrespect will be given politically.



Branding the BJP as a group of "outsiders" and "Bharat Jalao Party", that has been continuously insulting the icons of Bengal, with Netaji being the latest addition, Banerjee said: "I would have saluted them if they had raised slogans hailing Netaji. Instead what they have done is an insult to Bengal. I am even ready to wash utensils at your house if you ask me to do so as I love to work. But if you point a gun at me, I can show you the armoury. However, I do not believe in politics using the gun. I will ensure that the reply to the insult is given politically."

Banerjee had refused to address the Central government organised a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall on Saturday for being insulted after being invited.

"Do you insult a person after inviting them to your house? No, it is not Bengal's culture. But some fanatic traitors teased me in front of the Prime Minister. This shows their culture," the Trinamool Congress supremo thundered slamming BJP as they had earlier insulted Rabindranath Tagore by stating that Visva Bharati was his birthplace and ransacked a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Reiterating that Trinamool Congress will return to power in Bengal, Banerjee urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress. "I am saying clearly that BJP came here with the support of CPI(M) and Congress. But Bengal is not greedy and it will never bow down as it has its own tradition and culture," she said, stating that the TMC will surely win in all the 18 Assembly seats in Hooghly district that will come as compensation against losing Hooghly Lok Sabha seat in 2019 general elections.

Once again hitting out at the saffron party over the "outsider" issue, she took a jab at the saffron brigade saying that all attempts to turn Bengal into Gujarat will bear the opposite result as the latter will someday be like Bengal.

"They have tortured Dalits across the country and also are responsible for riots in Delhi. They are threatening to sexually assault Tollywood actress Debolina and Saoni — for speaking against them — once they step out of the state.

"But there is nothing to worry as I am here as your guard to nullify all attacks before it hits all of you adversely," Banerjee said, urging people not to believe in fake videos circulated by BJP.

She also assured jute mill workers that their issues will be addressed and urged them not to trust the BJP.