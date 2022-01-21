BJP infighting in Bankura, Purulia: 4 MLAs seek Nadda, Amit Shah's intervention

Kolkata: Four BJP MLAs have sought intervention of the Central leadership to resolve the infighting that has cropped up in Bankura and Purulia districts.



The MLAs have written to party's national president JP Nadda and Amit Shah, the Union Home minister and sought their intervention to stop infighting in these two districts.

The MLAs alleged that the newly-appointed district presidents had ignored the old-timers and were being guided by the new entrants, which has also encouraged infighting.

Under such a situation, unless the Central leadership intervenes, it would be difficult to plug the differences.

The state BJP is badly hit by infighting. Party's Lok Sabha MP and Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Thakur had held several meetings with those who had been dropped from the state committee of the party.

Senior leaders of the party said it is high time that the Central leadership intervenes to strengthen the organisation of the party.

Trinamool Congress leaders said many leaders and workers of the BJP in Bankura and

Purulia have contacted them and expressed their willingness to join the party.