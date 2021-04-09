'BJP inciting one community against another'

KOLKATA: Alleging that the BJP nominees had uploaded a video showing images of the riots that took place in Kolkata in 1946 and subsequently in Bangladesh on social media, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Thursday said the saffron party was 'inciting one community against the another.'



He alleged that BJP nominees from Tollygunge and Bhowanipore—Babul Supriyo and Rudranil Ghosh— had uploaded the video on the social media. "The BJP is inciting one community against the other and is planning to organise a communal riot just to get political mileage," Roy alleged.

TMC also drew the attention of the Election Commission towards the video. Coming down heavily on Amit Shah, Roy said the union Home minister was heard saying in an interview that BJP would control media which "was showing news against the party." Roy claimed such a statement would set a dangerous trend in democracy. "We will draw the attention of the Election Commission in this matter," he added.

In another press conference, veteran Trinamool leader Purnendu Basu said Gujarat government had miserably failed to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 and the Gujarat model—as projected by BJP—was a myth.

Basu showed a video clipping which highlighted the deplorable condition of a hospital at Bhavnagar. "Gujarat model is a myth. But, the leaders of Gujarat are coming to Bengal to spread canard and lies against the state. The leaders paint a rosy picture about Gujarat but the real picture is horrible," Basu added.

The leader claimed that the Bengal government had made plans to prevent the spread of Corona and every day the state government announced the number of people afflicted with the disease and how many of them had been discharged.

Reacting sharply to a statement made by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Utter Pradesh that if voted to power BJP would set up 'Romeo gang' in Bengal, Basu said: "The outsiders know nothing about Bengal. This is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, where love and respect between two humans are respected. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in atrocities against women. Adityanath should try to address this issue in his own state before making comments on the law and order situation in other states. Squads should be set up against the eve-teasers," he remarked.