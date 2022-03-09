BJP in power at Centre as there is no alternative, need to form one: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the BJP would be ousted from power the day people find a viable alternative.



Speaking at TMC's organisational meet where she announced the state committee of the party, Banerjee said TMC along with other opposition camps should come together to form that alternative force.

"The BJP is still in power as there is no alternative. The day there is one, it will be ousted," she said while addressing the party's organisational meet.

Banerjee, who was re-elected as the party's chairperson last month, formed a new state committee.

The TMC boss re-appointed Subrata Bakshi as the party's state president and Partha Chatterjee as the secretary-general.

Banerjee also appointed nearly 20 vice-presidents, including former state finance minister Amit Mitra, and 19 state general-secretaries.

TMC changed the presidents of four districts on Tuesday. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, veteran party leader and MP, will look after North Kolkata. Partha Pratim Roy has been made the president of Cooch Behar, while Kallol Khan becomes the president of Krishnagar North. Gopal Seth is the new president of the Bongaon organising district.

Sudip Bandyppadhyay, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya have become members of the disciplinary committee.

The TMC supremo on the day also announced that her party will launch 'Janasangjog Jatra' (people's outreach programme) in three phases starting from May 5, the day when Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time in 2021.

Banerjee said during the Janasangjog Jatra, party leaders from the block-level up to the MPs will visit every household and talk to the grievances of the residents.

"If they have any problem, the leaders will try to address those issues through Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan. Remember people are with us. If you maintain good relations with them, they will bless you forever. Every household should be the extended family of Trinamool Congress. Let every household become a fortress," she added

Among others, TMC's political consultant Prashant Kishor was also present at the programme and was seen sharing the dais with other senior party leaders.