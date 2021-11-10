BJP Howrah dist prez expelled from party for calling Suvendu a 'thief'

KOLKATA: Ahead of civic polls in Howrah, infighting in BJP came to the fore again as party's president for Howrah Sadar, Surajit Saha, had been expelled for calling Suvendu Adhikari 'a thief.'



The civic election in Howrah will take place on December 19.

The matter came to light when during a meeting attended by senior leaders to discuss the forthcoming civic election on Tuesday, Adhikari alleged that some leaders had been keeping in touch with Trinamool Congress leader Arup Roy.

He told the leaders that because of his busy schedule it would be difficult for him to be present in all the meetings before the civic polls and recommended the names of some leaders who had joined Trinamool Congress who would attend the meetings on his behalf.

Infuriated over the allegation, Saha called Adhikari 'a thief' and alleged that he was seen taking money in the Narada sting operation. "Either prove your innocence or withdraw the allegation," he told Adhikari. "Like other Trinamool leaders who

had joined BJP and left the party after failing to meet their vested interest, Adhikari will follow the same path soon," he added.

He threatened that BJP workers would not work for the candidates, who were close to Adhikari, in the forthcoming civic election.

Sukanta Mazumdar, state BJP president, said it was wrong on the part of Saha to disclose the discussion which had taken place in the meeting to the press. In the evening, Saha was expelled from the party.