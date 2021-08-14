BJP holding rallies flouting Disaster Mngmt Act, police mute spectators: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that BJP had organised rallies in Tripura flouting the Disaster Management Act.



Kunal Ghosh, secretary of TMC's Bengal unit, said the rallies had been held in front of the police. "The police looked the other way while the BJP workers took part in rallies. Fourteen Trinamool Congress leaders had been arrested on charges of flouting the Disaster Management Act and they had to deposit Rs 50,000 each to get bail while the same police had helped the BJP workers to hold processions. Such partial view of the state government should be condemned," he remarked.

He added that the Trinamool Congress would observe 'Khela Hobe Divas' in all the eight districts of Tripura on August 16.

Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee's popularity in Tripura had gone up because of her landslide victory in the Assembly elections in Bengal. The people in Tripura have shown keen interest in the pro-people schemes initiated by the Bengal government.

He maintained that despite various coercive measures, some youths from Congress joined TMC on Friday.

Bratya Basu, the state Education minister, urged Congress and CPI(M) leaders to come together and fight BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections.

"The Left Front in Tripura is more sensible and the leaders have a clear knowledge of the ground reality. If they are sincere, they should come under one umbrella to put an end to the BJP misrule," he said.

Asked whether there will be any alliance between TMC and CPI(M), he said there would not be any alliance but the leaders from CPI(M) were most welcome.

Trinamool Congress leaders, including Dr Shantanu Sen, Dola Sen, Aparupa Poddar and Pratima Mondol left for Tripura on Friday evening.