BJP hate speech: Do not put up roadblocks here, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reacted sharply to the incident of blockades on National Highway in Howrah by some people in protest of BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed.



Banerjee urged the protesters to stay away from road blocks which create major inconvenience to people who are travelling.

"I appeal to the protesters with folded hands not to block roads. Thousands of vehicles were stranded, including ambulances, doctors' cars, fire brigade vehicles, and police vehicles. In the name of road blockade, hooliganism was carried out," she said. "If a national highway is blocked, it affects the traffic movement to the city, South Bengal and North Bengal as well. People are suffering. Why should people suffer for the BJP? I beg you to spare people. I don't allow road blockades and strikes. Please don't take revenge on the masses."

Those who are trying to incite violence will go away after trouble breaks out, Banerjee warned the agitators. She further stated: "We respect all religious priests. Religion differs from one another but all take part in celebrations. Nobody from Bengal made any remark. What is the point of blocking national highways thereby harassing people? If somebody from Bengal would have made any such remark, we would have arrested them. Some people from Delhi have made derogatory remarks. Go to Delhi and other states where BJP is in power and put up roadblocks," Banerjee said.

"I always say that if there is an attack on minorities, let the majority protest. If the majority is attacked, let the minorities protest. The whole world is talking about this. But why are you creating a mess in Bengal? Bengal is a peaceful place."

The National Highway at Ankurhati in Howrah was blocked throughout the day and the road was closed since Thursday morning due to the controversial comments on the Prophet. Mamata also urged the local clubs, police and Imams to go to the area. She has asked to identify those who are instigating such incidents.

Banerjee played out the voice message of the Imam of Nakhoda Masjid who also urged the protesters to refrain from putting up roadblocks.

The Bengal Imam Association also issued a statement asking everyone to maintain peace. The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Thursday appealed to the Muslim community to protest peacefully in the state against the comments made by Nupur Sharma who was suspended after her derogatory statement on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. "We appeal to Muslims to protest in a democratic way. We don't want protests on roads. We want people to protest indoors — in houses, in mosques — but don't want people to protest by blocking roads," Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, West Bengal branch, said.

Chowdhury also added that they were 'extremely shocked' and 'sad' over the remarks and don't feel the crime is pardonable.