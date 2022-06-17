BJP has made a mockery of people's lives: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday, said the saffron party had made a "mockery of people's lives" after widespread violent protests — by Army job aspirants — continued for the second consecutive day across the nation post the announcement of the short-term recruitment scheme Agnipath.



In a tweet, Trinamool Congress stated: "Scheme after scheme, the Union Government has MADE A MOCKERY of people's lives. People's suffering, their tears mean nothing? Protests have erupted across the country owing to the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme but @BJP4India remains unbothered." Taking a dig at the Centre, Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state secretary said the BJP is playing with the lives of the common man. "How can they recruit a person engaged in the security of the country without giving proper training. In the name of recruitment, RSS will push their cadres in the Indian Army," he remarked.

Ghosh maintained that to get into the Army thousands of people take coaching so that they can serve the nation. Once selected, they have to undergo a rigorous training process. The BJP is playing with the security of the nation."

He said despite protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme across the country, the BJP is unperturbed. "They have made the lives of common people miserable by hiking the prices of fuel and cooking gas. Unemployment in India is mounting and the economy has collapsed. In this backdrop, they have introduced another scheme to play with the lives of the common man," Ghosh said.